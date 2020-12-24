Watson says he's paying fines for teammate protocol violations at his restaurant
by - 2020 Dec 24, Thu 12:10

Deshaun Watson says he's footing the bill for teammates who got in trouble with the NFL recently at the opening of his cheesesteak restaurant in the Houston area.

Watson is a minority owner of a cheesesteak franchise and had a number of Texans teammates on hand for a grand opening celebration, which violated an NFL COVID-19 protocol on having more than three players together outside of the facility. They were also pictured without masks on.

ESPN reported a fine of $5,000 for one player and NFL.com reported a $7,500 fine for Watson hosting the party.

Watson said this week he is covering those fines.

"I just told them ‘Nah, I’ll just take care of it, you guys were just showing love and support and really just enjoying the food,'" he told reporters. "I really appreciate the support from the guys and my teammates and everyone that came by. They weren’t really sweating the fine either, but at the same time, I just told them I was going to do it."

