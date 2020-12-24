Watson says he's paying fines for teammate protocol violations at his restaurant

Deshaun Watson says he's footing the bill for teammates who got in trouble with the NFL recently at the opening of his cheesesteak restaurant in the Houston area. Watson is a minority owner of a cheesesteak franchise and had a number of Texans teammates on hand for a grand opening celebration, which violated an NFL COVID-19 protocol on having more than three players together outside of the facility. They were also pictured without masks on. Deshaun Watson @deshaunwatson event @charless_94 @KingTunsil78 @RodBeBalling @voltpt_ @AlexDWeb1 @brandincooks @DukeJohnson_8 @ChesterPitts @levelstothis_2 Willie D, Z-Ro, Watson's family and girlfriend @JillyAnais @eatleftys @NickScurfield @StickysChicken Ryan Lachaine, etc pic.twitter.com/yX74XCj2jS — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 15, 2020 ESPN reported a fine of $5,000 for one player and NFL.com reported a $7,500 fine for Watson hosting the party. Watson said this week he is covering those fines.

"I just told them ‘Nah, I’ll just take care of it, you guys were just showing love and support and really just enjoying the food,'" he told reporters. "I really appreciate the support from the guys and my teammates and everyone that came by. They weren’t really sweating the fine either, but at the same time, I just told them I was going to do it."

.@deshaunwatson says he’s covering the fines his teammates have to pay the #Texans after supporting him at the opening of his Lefty’s Cheesesteaks. Watson & teammates who were there were fined for not following NFL/Texans protocol which calls for wearing masks at events like that pic.twitter.com/22vlium3wh — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) December 23, 2020

The club also took action against some other players who attended the event, as @sarahbarshop reported. While those players were there only briefly to pick up food, all “in-person contacts” among players and other team personnel away from the facility are prohibited. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 22, 2020