WATCH: Urban Meyer shocked with Trevor Lawrence's Fiesta Bowl performance
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 29, 2019 7:46 PM
Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports (Photo: Kirby Lee / USATODAY)
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was impressed by quarterback Trevor Lawrence's performance in the Fiesta Bowl win over the Buckeyes.

"Trevor Lawrence, I had no idea. You just didn't see him do some of the things (doesn't finish thought). I think he is a great thrower. He ran away from Baron Browning, and I asked one of the recruiting guys at Ohio State, and I said oh my gosh, how courageous he was his toughness. It was one of the best performances I have seen from a quarterback as far as toughness and making plays with his legs when he had to. That was an incredible performance."

Lawrence was 18-for-33 passing for 259 yards and two passing touchdowns.

