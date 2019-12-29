|
WATCH: Urban Meyer shocked with Trevor Lawrence's Fiesta Bowl performance
|Sunday, December 29, 2019 7:46 PM- -
Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was impressed by quarterback
Trevor Lawrence's performance in the Fiesta Bowl win over the Buckeyes.
"Trevor Lawrence, I had no idea. You just didn't see him do some of the things (doesn't finish thought). I think he is a great thrower. He ran away from Baron Browning, and I asked one of the recruiting guys at Ohio State, and I said oh my gosh, how courageous he was his toughness. It was one of the best performances I have seen from a quarterback as far as toughness and making plays with his legs when he had to. That was an incredible performance." Lawrence was 18-for-33 passing for 259 yards and two passing touchdowns.
Urban Meyer's seen a lot of good QB play during his time.— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 29, 2019
He hasn't seen many better than what Trevor Lawrence turned in Saturday night.
"That was one of the best performances I've seen by a quarterback." pic.twitter.com/c8NL0iuIih