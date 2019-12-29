WATCH: Urban Meyer shocked with Trevor Lawrence's Fiesta Bowl performance

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer was impressed by quarterback Trevor Lawrence's performance in the Fiesta Bowl win over the Buckeyes. "Trevor Lawrence, I had no idea. You just didn't see him do some of the things (doesn't finish thought). I think he is a great thrower. He ran away from Baron Browning, and I asked one of the recruiting guys at Ohio State, and I said oh my gosh, how courageous he was his toughness. It was one of the best performances I have seen from a quarterback as far as toughness and making plays with his legs when he had to. That was an incredible performance." Lawrence was 18-for-33 passing for 259 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Urban Meyer's seen a lot of good QB play during his time.



He hasn't seen many better than what Trevor Lawrence turned in Saturday night.



"That was one of the best performances I've seen by a quarterback." pic.twitter.com/c8NL0iuIih — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) December 29, 2019