WATCH: Travis Etienne with sensational spin move in TD run
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 24, 2020 12:42 PM
ETN is one of the most explosive players in CFB
ETN is one of the most explosive players in CFB

'ETN' has plenty of video game moves on the gridiron.

Clemson running back Travis Etienne did a spin and sprint for a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Tigers up 17-0 against Syracuse.

For the game, he has five rushes for 26 yards and a score.

Etienne is now only 129 yards away from the ACC rushing record (4,602 yards) currently held by North Carolina State's Ted Brown.

Check out the touchdown below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for Syracuse game
Clemson announces players out for Syracuse game
Swinney explains why Travis Etienne went to locker room
Swinney explains why Travis Etienne went to locker room
Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis
Swinney updates injury status of Derion Kendrick, James Skalski, Tyler Davis
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week