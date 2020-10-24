|
WATCH: Travis Etienne with sensational spin move in TD run
|Saturday, October 24, 2020 12:42 PM- -
'ETN' has plenty of video game moves on the gridiron.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne did a spin and sprint for a 25-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to put the Tigers up 17-0 against Syracuse.
For the game, he has five rushes for 26 yards and a score.
Etienne is now only 129 yards away from the ACC rushing record (4,602 yards) currently held by North Carolina State's Ted Brown.
Check out the touchdown below:
"Just watch this..."#ETN4Heisman pic.twitter.com/QOaKkthsOt— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 24, 2020
TOUCHDOWN TIGERS!— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 24, 2020
Another ridiculous run from Travis Etienne -- 25 yards with a spin to the house!
Clemson 17, Syracuse 0#ALLIN ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/Tr3r4OGAPs
Tags: Travis Etienne