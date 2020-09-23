WATCH: Tigers celebrate walk-on kicker's big moment in home opener
by - Wednesday, September 23, 2020 3:29 PM

Fort Mill's Quinn Castner saw his first action Saturday in the home opener versus The Citadel in a situation that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had planned out.

Castner, standing all of 5-5 and 140-pounds per the roster, was awarded a walk-on spot in August but wasn't counted on to deliver touchbacks on kickoffs, at least not yet. Swinney said he put them in there to test out his under-used coverage team due to BT Potter's strong leg on kickoffs.

Swinney, and the Tigers, instead saw just what Castner could do and the Tigers coach said it was another example of the culture in the progam.

Watch the video of the moment and Swinney tell the story below:

