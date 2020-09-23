WATCH: Tigers celebrate walk-on kicker's big moment in home opener

TigerNet Staff

Fort Mill's Quinn Castner saw his first action Saturday in the home opener versus The Citadel in a situation that Clemson coach Dabo Swinney had planned out.

Castner, standing all of 5-5 and 140-pounds per the roster, was awarded a walk-on spot in August but wasn't counted on to deliver touchbacks on kickoffs, at least not yet. Swinney said he put them in there to test out his under-used coverage team due to BT Potter's strong leg on kickoffs.

Swinney, and the Tigers, instead saw just what Castner could do and the Tigers coach said it was another example of the culture in the progam.

Watch the video of the moment and Swinney tell the story below:

A story highlighting the uncommon culture of Clemson ????



cc @_qcast_ pic.twitter.com/i2270GfuhO — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 23, 2020

Always shoot with a purpose. This shot came from our cameraman David White during a commercial break. Dabo told the story the next Monday. No way to know how important the shot would be, we just happened to be able to capture and showcase this special moment. https://t.co/V6Z6fo3brN — Clemson Video (@clemsonvideo) September 23, 2020

Castner is officially listed at 140 pounds. By my count, he becomes the 15th player below 150 pounds to appear on Clemson's roster since 1944. https://t.co/GUz3xMjLnv — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) September 23, 2020