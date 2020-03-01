WATCH: Tanner Muse runs impressive 40-yard dash at NFL Combine
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, March 1, 2020 5:29 PM
Muse celebrating after an interception last season
The Clemson players are running fast at the 2020 NFL Combine.

On Sunday, safety Tanner Muse ran a 4.42 and 4.43 unofficial forty-yard dash times in front of NFL scouts and general managers.

His time will certainly give teams an idea of his speed if they were on the fence, selecting him in the upcoming NFL draft. He was measured at 6-2, 227 pounds, which is a big safety showing off sprinter speed.

He also did 20 reps of 225 pounds on the bench press.

Cornerback A.J. Terrell ran an impressive 4.42 40-yard dash and registered 15 reps on the bench press earlier in the day.

Check out some of the combine highlights from Sunday:

