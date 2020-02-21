WATCH: Tanner Muse 2019 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson safety Tanner Muse, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Tanner Muse has been a mainstay for the Clemson defense and special teams during their dominant run over the past few seasons. At the end of the 2019 season Muse was named first-team All-ACC, and third-team AP All-American. He started all 15 games, recorded 55 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, and led the team in interceptions with four on the season. At 6'2" and 230 pounds, Muse has the size and tackling ability to succeed at linebacker at the next level. He's also got the speed and coverage ability to find success as a safety as well.