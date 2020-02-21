WATCH: Tanner Muse 2019 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, February 21, 2020 8:16 AM

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson safety Tanner Muse, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Tanner Muse has been a mainstay for the Clemson defense and special teams during their dominant run over the past few seasons. At the end of the 2019 season Muse was named first-team All-ACC, and third-team AP All-American. He started all 15 games, recorded 55 tackles, 6 tackles-for-loss, and led the team in interceptions with four on the season. At 6'2" and 230 pounds, Muse has the size and tackling ability to succeed at linebacker at the next level. He's also got the speed and coverage ability to find success as a safety as well.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson LB Bryton Constantin to undergo knee surgery
Clemson LB Bryton Constantin to undergo knee surgery
Radakovich: Clemson-Georgia 2021 matchup unique, too good to pass up
Radakovich: Clemson-Georgia 2021 matchup unique, too good to pass up
WATCH: Tanner Muse 2019 season highlights
WATCH: Tanner Muse 2019 season highlights
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week