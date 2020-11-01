WATCH: Mike Williams with ridiculous one-handed TD catch
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 1, 2020 7:30 PM

'WRU' has done it again.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams had a terrific one-handed touchdown catch against the Broncos on Sunday.

Another view:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds released
Clemson-Notre Dame Vegas odds released
Clemson drops behind Notre Dame in ESPN power ranking
Clemson drops behind Notre Dame in ESPN power ranking
Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Playoff contenders gain ground on Clemson's No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week