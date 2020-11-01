|
WATCH: Mike Williams with ridiculous one-handed TD catch
|Sunday, November 1, 2020 7:30 PM- -
'WRU' has done it again.
Chargers receiver Mike Williams had a terrific one-handed touchdown catch against the Broncos on Sunday.
Oh MY Mike Williams.— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2020
A one-handed beauty grab for six.
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Xl4E6z5SUj
Another view:
This angle of Mike Williams' one-handed TD is ?? @darealmike_dub @Chargers— The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) November 1, 2020
?? #LACvsDEN on CBS pic.twitter.com/gBWPaEvAPN
Tags: Mike Williams