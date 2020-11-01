WATCH: Mike Williams with ridiculous one-handed TD catch

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

'WRU' has done it again.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams had a terrific one-handed touchdown catch against the Broncos on Sunday.

Oh MY Mike Williams.



A one-handed beauty grab for six.



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Xl4E6z5SUj — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 1, 2020

Another view: