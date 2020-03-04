WATCH: K'Von Wallace 2019 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, March 4, 2020 2:27 PM

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: K'Von Wallace had his most productive season yet in 2019, playing safety for Clemson. This past season Wallace lad 72 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and 2 sacks. Wallace has shown the ability to safely and nickel corner, while also being a solid tackler who can disrupt a team's run game.

