WATCH: K'Von Wallace 2019 season highlights

Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson defensive back K'Von Wallace, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: K'Von Wallace had his most productive season yet in 2019, playing safety for Clemson. This past season Wallace lad 72 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and 2 sacks. Wallace has shown the ability to safely and nickel corner, while also being a solid tackler who can disrupt a team's run game.