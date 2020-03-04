|
WATCH: K'Von Wallace 2019 season highlights
|Wednesday, March 4, 2020 2:27 PM- -
Check out 2019 season highlights of Clemson defensive back
K'Von Wallace, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.
Video Description: K'Von Wallace had his most productive season yet in 2019, playing safety for Clemson. This past season Wallace lad 72 tackles, 10 pass breakups, 2 interceptions, and 2 sacks. Wallace has shown the ability to safely and nickel corner, while also being a solid tackler who can disrupt a team's run game.
