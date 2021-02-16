WATCH: Jordan Palmer talks Trevor Lawrence on The Jim Rome Show

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Quarterback consultant and former NFL QB, Jordan Palmer was interviewed Monday on 'The Jim Rome Show' about Trevor Lawrence transitioning to the NFL. "I think he is different than a lot of guys, in my opinion," Palmer said. "If he goes to Jacksonville, I actually think the sum, adding up all the pieces, the sum of the entire experience of the media, the pressure, all the expectations, I think the sum of it will be equal to what it was. It may even feel smaller. Not because he came from Clemson but because he has been the face of college football for a few years now." Palmer understands that there isn't much margin for error in college football if you want to make a title run.

"The expectations and the media, the way the ACC is set up, being so top-heavy, they beat up on a bunch of teams, and then they get a couple of games, they have to win all of them," Palmer said. "In the NFL, if you go 10-6, that's a pretty good year; you are probably going to make the playoffs. When you are at Clemson, you can't lose a game."

Jordan Palmer on Trevor Lawrence Going from College to Pro from The Jim Rome Show on Vimeo.