WATCH: Highlights of Clemson's 42-17 win over Miami

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out assorted highlights of No. 1 Clemson's 42-17 win over No. 7 Miami on Saturday night.

"They're asking for a show, baby... they're about to get one."



Enjoy every second of his highlight... pic.twitter.com/bL4nEHIB1f — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 11, 2020