WATCH: Derion Kendrick 2020 season highlights

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out video highlights of Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick's 2020 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: Derion Kendrick was one of the ACC's best defensive backs in 2020. He garnered first-team All-ACC honors after registering 20.0 tackles and 7 passes defensed. Kendrick is not afraid to be physical in run support, and is a ballhawk when the football is in his vicinity.