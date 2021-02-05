WATCH: Derion Kendrick 2020 season highlights
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 5, Fri 09:47

Check out video highlights of Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick's 2020 regular season, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Derion Kendrick was one of the ACC's best defensive backs in 2020. He garnered first-team All-ACC honors after registering 20.0 tackles and 7 passes defensed. Kendrick is not afraid to be physical in run support, and is a ballhawk when the football is in his vicinity.

