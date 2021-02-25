|
WATCH: Clemson softball 2021 intro hype video
|2021 Feb 25, Thu 10:27- -
The Clemson women's softball team is off to a fast start this season with a 6-2 overall record, including 4-2 in the ACC.
Next up for the Tigers will be a game on Saturday against Elon at 1:00 PM ET. To get you ready for the action, check out the Clemson softball 2021 hype intro video, courtesy of the Clemson Athletics YouTube channel:
