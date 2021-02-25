WATCH: Clemson softball 2021 intro hype video
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Feb 25, Thu 10:27
WATCH: Clemson softball 2021 intro hype video

The Clemson women's softball team is off to a fast start this season with a 6-2 overall record, including 4-2 in the ACC.

Next up for the Tigers will be a game on Saturday against Elon at 1:00 PM ET.

To get you ready for the action, check out the Clemson softball 2021 hype intro video, courtesy of the Clemson Athletics YouTube channel:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Swinney announces players limited, out for Clemson spring football
Swinney announces players limited, out for Clemson spring football
Tigers, Hemenway smack Demon Deacons after 12-day layoff
Tigers, Hemenway smack Demon Deacons after 12-day layoff
Dabo Swinney on his philosophy with the transfer portal
Dabo Swinney on his philosophy with the transfer portal
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Other Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week