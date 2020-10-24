WATCH: Bresee forces fumble, Booth takes it to the house for TD

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

No. 1 Clemson is getting tested against Syracuse at home on Saturday.

However, a huge momentum-changing play happened late in the third quarter as freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee caused a fumble, and cornerback back Andrew Booth Jr. scooped it up and returned it 21-yards for the touchdown.

Tigers extended their lead back to 34-21 as we head to the fourth quarter of action.

Check out the defensive TD below:

Defense steps up and makes the big play!



Jones gets to the QB, Bresee forces the fumble and Booth scoops and scores!



Watch live on ACCN or here: https://t.co/lu6NuCdXJ2#ALLIN ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/NwZDtcbeex — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) October 24, 2020