WATCH: Bresee forces fumble, Booth takes it to the house for TD

by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, October 24, 2020 2:49 PM

No. 1 Clemson is getting tested against Syracuse at home on Saturday.

However, a huge momentum-changing play happened late in the third quarter as freshman defensive lineman Bryan Bresee caused a fumble, and cornerback back Andrew Booth Jr. scooped it up and returned it 21-yards for the touchdown.

Tigers extended their lead back to 34-21 as we head to the fourth quarter of action.

Check out the defensive TD below:

