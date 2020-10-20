WATCH: Ajou Ajou's first career TD ranked in Top 5 ACC Plays of the Week

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson freshman receiver Ajou Ajou's first career touchdown was ranked the No. 3 ACC play of the week.

Check out all the top plays of the week in the conference, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: Week 6 of ACC football had all the action that football fans crave. There were unbelievable interceptions, unlikely touchdown runs, and players really using their heads. Watch and see which play was named the top play of the week in the ACC here.