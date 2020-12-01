WATCH: ACC Network interview with Cornell Powell

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson receiver Cornell Powell is having a breakout campaign during his senior season after waiting his turn to be in the spotlight.

Powell was interviewed on ACC Network's Packer and Durham show on Tuesday morning about his performance this season including his terrific one-handed 70-yard catch against Pittsburgh.

"I've caught a lot of one-handed catches in games before," Powell said. "You know, never on the college stage but right here it's just one on one coverage and you just got to go make a ball play."

Powell knows that 'WRU' makes plays every game.

"Here at Clemson we make the unbelievable catches most of the time and the routine catches all the time, so I was just doing out there and I got to make my quarterback right and make the catch required."

Powell finished the game with six catches for 176 yards and a touchdown.

It was the third straight 100-yard receiving game for Powell, tying a school record with Charlie Waters, Tony Horne, Rod Gardner, DeAndre Hopkins, and Sammy Watkins.

He is also the third Clemson player to have back-to-back 150-yard receiving games, joining Sammy Watkins and DeAndre Hopkins. Not a bad trio to be a part of any list.

For the season, Powell has 37 receptions for 594 yards and five scores.

"Here at @ClemsonFB, we make the unbelievable catches most of the time and the routine catches all the time."



—@CornellPowell17 ??#PackerAndDurham pic.twitter.com/vKuHm3ifg7 — ACC Network (@accnetwork) December 1, 2020