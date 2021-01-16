WATCH: 2021 ACC Way-too-early POY candidates
by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 16, Sat 19:40

Check out the following video of ACC Football's 2021 Way-too-early player of the year candidates, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network.

Video Description: The ACC will yet again boast some of the nation's most dynamic playmakers. From Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagaleilei, to Miami signal-caller D'Eriq King and UNC QB Sam Howell, the conference will house some of College Football's best. Who will be the 2021 ACC Player Of The Year?

4-star CB places Clemson in top schools list
No. 18 Virginia rolls No. 12 Tigers
Clemson football announces team honors, Brian Dawkins Award
