WATCH: 2021 ACC Football Way-too-early Top 5

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out the following video of ACC Football's 2021 Way-too-early Top 5, courtesy of the ACC Digital Network. Video Description: The 2020 season is behind us and it is time to turn the page and look to next season...way too early. The Clemson Tigers will be looking for their 7th consecutive ACC title and will have loads of talent to get the job done. The Tar Heels, the Wolfpack and others will have a lot to say before that is decided.