Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that today’s Virginia at Florida State football game has been postponed.

The rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Nov. 21, the ACC has played 69 of its 78 scheduled games (88.5 percent). Six of those games have been rescheduled, one non-conference opponent was replaced, one game was canceled and one game was postponed. There have been several changes to the last four weeks of the schedule that can be found on theACC.com.

I’m sure Clemson twitter will take this information with grace and dignity. — ????????? (@ADavidHaleJoint) November 28, 2020

Second week in a row an ACC team has spent a bunch of money to go to Tallahassee only to turn around and go home. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) November 28, 2020

Of the 65 Power 5 schools, 49 teams (75 percent) have had at least one game impacted by COVID. Overall there have been 98 FBS cancelations or postponements this year, including 57 in last 4 weeks — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 28, 2020

I have also been told this will not turn into a Clemson-FSU situation. Virginia traveled knowing that something like this could happen, and agreed the game could not be safely played. Just another byproduct of trying to play in a pandemic. — Andrea Adelson (@aadelsonESPN) November 28, 2020