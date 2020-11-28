Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
by - Saturday, November 28, 2020 10:46 AM
Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) - The Atlantic Coast Conference announced that today’s Virginia at Florida State football game has been postponed.

The rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Florida State football team. The team is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com (full report).

As was previously announced, the 2020 ACC Football scheduling model includes 11 games (10 conference plus one non-conference), played over at least 13 weeks with each team having two open dates. Through games of Nov. 21, the ACC has played 69 of its 78 scheduled games (88.5 percent). Six of those games have been rescheduled, one non-conference opponent was replaced, one game was canceled and one game was postponed. There have been several changes to the last four weeks of the schedule that can be found on theACC.com.

Comment on this story
Print   
Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
Clemson announces players out for Pitt game
Clemson announces players out for Pitt game
Clemson RB commit carted off field during playoff win
Clemson RB commit carted off field during playoff win
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 21) Author
spacer TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer FSU May never have toplay another game. Is that the plan?
 BugEyeSprite
spacer Re: FSU May never have toplay another game. Is that the plan?
 snowtiger®
spacer FSU is a joke.
 PACIFIC BEACH TIGER®
spacer FSU continues to avoid losses and let others waste travel $.
 nosmelC®
spacer Was UVA already in Tallahassee?
 ClemKWA
spacer Re: Was UVA already in Tallahassee?
 Soda
spacer Someone needs to make a meme with buses pulling in and out
 Ucel74
spacer How much did Virginia lose on their trip?
 tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 ugaTiger
spacer Deer Andrea, UVA "knew it could happen" based on how FSU
 wildblulou®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 T3Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 pointcove
spacer Re: TNET: Virginia-FSU game postponed because of COVID-19
 Valley Boy
Read all 21 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week