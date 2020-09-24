Vegas odds on first ACC head coach fired

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It's a strange 2020 College Football season with games being postponed, changed, and canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It obviously has put a strain on the college head coaches that are having to deal with all the managing of their roster and staff around staying safe and healthy enough to play on Saturdays.

Well, Vegas oddsmakers released their buzzkill odds on the first ACC head coach to have a rough year and be fired in 2020.

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers headlines this hot seat list at 3/2 odds followed by NC State's Dave Doeren (2/1), Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente (6/1), and Pittsburgh's Pat Narduzzi (6/1).

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney had the least odds of being fired at 100/1.

Check out the entire set of ACC head coaching odds below, courtesy of SportsBetting.ag:

Dino Babers 8/5

Dave Doeren 2/1

Justin Fuente 6/1

Pat Narduzzi 6/1

Manny Diaz 10/1

Mike Norvell 10/1

David Cutcliffe 12/1

Mack Brown 14/1

Geoff Collins 16/1

Dave Clawson 20/1

Jeff Hafley 20/1

Scott Satterfield 20/1

Bronco Mendenhall 25/1

Brian Kelly 33/1

Dabo Swinney 100/1

First Big 12 head coach fired

Tom Herman 8/5

Matt Wells 5/2

Neal Brown 3/1

Les Miles 6/1

Chris Klieman 8/1

Gary Patterson 10/1

Mike Gundy 10/1

Matt Campbell 14/1

Dave Aranda 20/1

Lincoln Riley 28/1

First Big Ten head coach fired

Lovie Smith 2/1

Scott Frost 9/4

Jim Harbaugh 5/1

Pat Fitzgerald 5/1

Tom Allen 8/1

Jeff Brohm 9/1

Kirk Ferentz 12/1

Mike Locksley 14/1

Paul Chryst 20/1

PJ Fleck 25/1

Mel Tucker 33/1

Greg Schiano 50/1

James Franklin 50/1

Ryan Day 100/1

First SEC head coach fired

Will Muschamp 2/1

Derek Mason 9/4

Jeremy Pruitt 3/1

Gus Malzahn 5/1

Sam Pittman 8/1

Lane Kiffin 10/1

Mike Leach 10/1

Jimbo Fisher 14/1

Eli Drinkwitz 20/1

Mark Stoops 20/1

Dan Mullen 33/1

Kirby Smart 33/1

Ed Orgeron 50/1

Nick Saban 100/1