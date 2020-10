Upcoming ACC Football schedule

Upcoming ACC Football Schedule

Friday, Oct. 9, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN, 137, 193, 955

Series: Georgia Tech leads series, 1-0; Last meeting: Georgia Tech, 66-31 (2018)

ESPN: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst), Roddy Jones (sideline)

Saturday, Oct. 10, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

No. 19 Virginia Tech at No. 8 North Carolina, Noon, ABC, 137, 193, 955

Series: Virginia Tech leads series, 24-12-6; Last meeting: Virginia Tech, 43-41, 6 ot, (2019)

ABC: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst), Marty Smith (sideline)

NC State at Virginia, Noon, ACCN, 136, 194, 956

Series: NC State leads series, 35-22-1; Last meeting: NC State, 35-21 (2018)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Duke at Syracuse, 12:30 p.m., RSN, 133, 201, 964

Series: Duke leads series, 3-1; Last meeting: Syracuse, 49-6 (2019)

RSN: Tom Werme (play-by-play), James Bates (analyst), Abby Labar (sideline)

Pitt at Boston College, 4 p.m., ACCN, 137, 193, 955

Series: Pitt leads, 17-14, Last meeting: Boston College, 26-19 (2019)

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Kelsey Riggs (sideline)

No. 7 Miami at No. 1 Clemson, 7:30 p.m., ABC, 84, 84, 84

Series: Miami leads series, 6-5; Last meeting: Clemson, 38-3 (2017)

ABC: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Allison Williams (sideline)

Florida State at No. 5 Notre Dame, 7:30 p.m., NBC, 136, 194, 956

Series: Florida State leads series, 6-3; Last meeting: Notre Dame, 42-13 (2018)

NBC: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)