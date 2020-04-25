|
Twitter reacts to Tremayne Anchrum being drafted by Rams
|Saturday, April 25, 2020 7:01 PM- -
Former Clemson offensive lineman
was selected No. 250 overall by the Los Angeles Rams in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday night.
Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:
Adding ?? to the OL.— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 25, 2020
Welcome to Los Angeles, @tla_73! pic.twitter.com/SdMS59ur5s
Yessir my boy! @tla_73 https://t.co/RExwq5uJ2j— Amari Rodgers3?? (@arodgers_3) April 25, 2020
Congrats @tla_73 !! @RamsNFL got gem!! Good feet & athleticism. Appreciate your hard work & commitment!! #NFLDraft2020 #AllIn— Todd Bates (@CoachToddBates) April 25, 2020
Tremayne Anchrum taken seventh round (Rams) gives Clemson two offensive lineman in same NFL draft for first time since 1998 (Bundren and Rountree).— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020
Congrats Tremayne?? https://t.co/DBCTk1yZWM— Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) April 25, 2020
YESSIR TREEE @tlamar57 ????— #KMasterLock™$$ (@KVonWallace) April 25, 2020
Tremayneeeeee!!!! @tla_73 ????????????— Tre Lamar (@tlamar57) April 25, 2020
With the 250th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams select...— PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020
Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson pic.twitter.com/4An3gIG8qS
#LARams draft guard Tremayne Anchrum (OL) from Clemson at pick 250 in seventh round #NFLDraft— Rams Nation (@RamsNationLAX) April 25, 2020
Finally!
OL is drafted! pic.twitter.com/8T4HfzXDBI
Dude is a ball player! Will be special wherever the Rams decide to put him! https://t.co/vWfwcjYYb8— Coach Jay Guillermo (@Jay_Guillermo57) April 25, 2020
How we feelin' Tremayne? ?? pic.twitter.com/U1w5jzbCSw— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
Another ?? off the board??— Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) April 25, 2020
Good luck in LA, Tremayne ???????? #NFLDraft https://t.co/VjfVbjDKjY
@tla_73 yessir! ??? #Allin #GoTigers— Rod McDowell (@CoachRod_McD) April 25, 2020
Tremayne to LA! ??— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
We like the sound of that! https://t.co/yjifCFT42I
All smiles for John & Tremayne!?? pic.twitter.com/u4o40XF20S— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020
To our SEVEN @Clemsonfb #NFLDraft picks -— Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) April 25, 2020
You've made an incredible mark on and off the field !
We can't wait to watch you on Sundays! pic.twitter.com/63PPhJddeu
Clemson finishes with 7 drafted players, most since 2016 draft and second most since 1991. Clemson had nine players taken in 2016 draft, then won the National Championship.— Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020