Twitter reacts to Tremayne Anchrum being drafted by Rams

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was selected No. 250 overall by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL Draft on Saturday night. Check out some of the instant reactions on Twitter:

Adding ?? to the OL.



Welcome to Los Angeles, @tla_73! pic.twitter.com/SdMS59ur5s — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) April 25, 2020

Tremayne Anchrum taken seventh round (Rams) gives Clemson two offensive lineman in same NFL draft for first time since 1998 (Bundren and Rountree). — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020

With the 250th overall selection in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams select...



Tremayne Anchrum, OL, Clemson pic.twitter.com/4An3gIG8qS — PFF (@PFF) April 25, 2020

#LARams draft guard Tremayne Anchrum (OL) from Clemson at pick 250 in seventh round #NFLDraft



Finally!

OL is drafted! pic.twitter.com/8T4HfzXDBI — Rams Nation (@RamsNationLAX) April 25, 2020

Dude is a ball player! Will be special wherever the Rams decide to put him! https://t.co/vWfwcjYYb8 — Coach Jay Guillermo (@Jay_Guillermo57) April 25, 2020

Another ?? off the board??



Good luck in LA, Tremayne ???????? #NFLDraft https://t.co/VjfVbjDKjY — Clemson Athletics (@ClemsonTigers) April 25, 2020

Tremayne to LA! ??



We like the sound of that! https://t.co/yjifCFT42I — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

All smiles for John & Tremayne!?? pic.twitter.com/u4o40XF20S — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 25, 2020

To our SEVEN @Clemsonfb #NFLDraft picks -



You've made an incredible mark on and off the field !



We can't wait to watch you on Sundays! pic.twitter.com/63PPhJddeu — Dan Radakovich (@ClemsonDRad) April 25, 2020

Clemson finishes with 7 drafted players, most since 2016 draft and second most since 1991. Clemson had nine players taken in 2016 draft, then won the National Championship. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) April 25, 2020