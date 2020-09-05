Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson's massive contract extension
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 5, 2020 11:30 AM
Trevor Ruszkowski - USA Today Sports
Trevor Ruszkowski - USA Today Sports

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to sign a 4-year extension to his contract on Saturday.

Schefter says the contract will be worth $177.54 million with $111 million in guaranteed money.

Social media was obviously abuzz responding to the mega contract given to one of the superstars of the NFL.

Check out Watson's reaction and his former teammates, fans, and national media discuss his contract extension:

