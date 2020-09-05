Twitter reacts to Deshaun Watson's massive contract extension

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

ESPN's Adam Schefter has reported that Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to sign a 4-year extension to his contract on Saturday.

Schefter says the contract will be worth $177.54 million with $111 million in guaranteed money.

Social media was obviously abuzz responding to the mega contract given to one of the superstars of the NFL.

Check out Watson's reaction and his former teammates, fans, and national media discuss his contract extension:

?? — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 5, 2020

Yessirrrrrrrr!!!!



We’re lucky to have this one in Houston.



A very well-deserved payday my friend!



Can’t wait for the world to see what the future holds. @deshaunwatson pic.twitter.com/OkGCDziyON — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 5, 2020

Next monster QB deal is in: QB Deshaun Watson and Texans are finalizing their long-term agreement that now is expected to be completed today, sources tell ESPN.



Watson had two years remaining on his deal. Now he and Houston will be tied together for the next half decade, plus. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

Deshaun Watson’s contract is worth a total of $177.54 million with nearly $111M in guarantees. Other than Patrick Mahomes 12-year deal, this is the largest total contract, as well as guarantee in [email protected]



Asked about the deal, agent @DavidMulugheta confirmed it. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

Great to see someone EARN such a blessing. Couldn’t happen to a better person?? https://t.co/DTYueN8phq — Coach Jeff Scott (@coach_jeffscott) September 5, 2020

Lemme hold $12 for lunch @ Five Guys today! @deshaunwatson LoL Congrats Bro. Well Deserved! https://t.co/fY7tdBbpjp — Coach Deandre McDaniel (@dmcdani2) September 5, 2020

Texans’ QB Deshaun Watson will make $39 million per year in base salary, on average, over the next four years, making him the highest-paid player in the NFL during that time frame. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

.@deshaunwatson's childhood home was funded by Falcons RB Warrick Dunn.



He was a Falcons ball boy at 14.



In Week 5 this year, he put up career numbers in his first game vs. ATL.



Days later, he officially launched a foundation to help families like his.



Legendary. @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/mN0Es2JCc6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 5, 2020

Bar keeps gets pushed higher for QBs such as Dak Prescott and Lamar Jackson.... pic.twitter.com/KjdO7FC6Kz — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020

Shoutout to the Texans for taking care of my man @deshaunwatson! — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) September 5, 2020

Happy for @deshaunwatson he is one of the NFL’s best players and best people. Someone we all just flat out love watching!! He’s earned every penny—and let’s all remember that without someone like @WarrickDunn —today likely doesn’t happen ???? — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 5, 2020

Deshaun Watson just signed a 4-year, $160 million extension, per @AdamSchefter.



He is the only player in NFL history to throw 25 touchdown passes AND have 5 rushing touchdowns in consecutive seasons (2018, 2019). pic.twitter.com/XxdXFmYHOx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 5, 2020

Over the last year, the @HoustonTexans have rewarded their own in a BIG way ...



• QB Deshaun Watson $39.0M APY

• LT Laremy Tunsil $22.0M APY

• ILB Zach Cunningham $14.5M APY

• OLB Whitney Mercilus $13.5M APY

• C Nick Martin $11.0M APY

• ILB Bernardrick McKinney $10.0M APY — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) September 5, 2020

Congrats to @deshaunwatson who is beyond deserving of the bag and more. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) September 5, 2020

Deshaun Watson held a $39.5M market valuation according to our data post the Mahomes contract. He locks in a short-term, front-loaded, high impact extension that puts cash in hand now, & gives him control to do it again when he’s 28 years old.https://t.co/4lljKouttV — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 5, 2020

Derek Carr's deal in June 2017 made him the highest-paid QB ever at that point at $25M per. A little over 3 years later, once the Deshaun Watson deal is official, Carr will be 15th. Just the way the QB market works. Also: Brady and Brees are tied for 16th. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) September 5, 2020

The NFL is in GREAT hands with Patrick Mahomes & Deshaun Watson. Both guys are incredibly talented, generous and kind. Two of the easiest guys to root for in all of sports. They both got paid and they earned all of it! Let’s get this season started! Can’t wait! — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) September 5, 2020

Breaking: The Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson are finalizing a four-year, $160 million contract extension, agent David Mulugheta told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/J4Bhxng4Pp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2020

Deshaun Watson led the NFL in completions gaining 30 yards or more in 2019 (33) pic.twitter.com/PJHxFCvLgj — PFF (@PFF) September 5, 2020

Highest Paid QBs - Average Annual Salary



Patrick Mahomes - $45M

Deshaun Watson - $39M

Russell Wilson - $35M

Ben Roethlisberger - $34M

Aaron Rodgers - $33.5M

Jared Goff - $33.5M

Kirk Cousins - $33M

Carson Wentz - $33M

Dak Prescott - $31.4M

Matt Ryan - $30M — NFL Stats (@NFL_Stats) September 5, 2020

Prediction: Unless the Chiefs tear up the Patrick Mahomes contract, Deshaun Watson will earn more than Mahomes over the next 12 years. (Goal: Living long enough to see if that happens.) — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 5, 2020