Trevor Lawrence to have special set of sports cards designed by family
by - 2021 Mar 11, Thu 11:20
Lawrence will have a unique set of cards. (via Topps)
Trevor Lawrence is a unique talent and he will have a unique set of sports cards soon.

Topps announced via Sportico Thursday that they will have a set of 50 Lawrence cards, where 20 of the cards are designed by artists in his family with his brother, Chase, and sister-in-law, Brooke.

Topps says the cards will be sold directly to consumers in April around Lawrence being the expected No. 1 NFL draft pick.

Check out the some of the cards below:

