Trevor Lawrence to have special set of sports cards designed by family

Trevor Lawrence is a unique talent and he will have a unique set of sports cards soon. Topps announced via Sportico Thursday that they will have a set of 50 Lawrence cards, where 20 of the cards are designed by artists in his family with his brother, Chase, and sister-in-law, Brooke. Topps says the cards will be sold directly to consumers in April around Lawrence being the expected No. 1 NFL draft pick.

Check out the some of the cards below:

More Trevor Lawrence cards from the Topps set. https://t.co/qvJQchaPFC pic.twitter.com/sTxSGpyOBd — Bill Shea (@Bill_Shea19) March 11, 2021