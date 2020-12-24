Trevor Lawrence named Heisman finalist

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was named a Heisman finalist on Thursday. The winner will be announced on Jan. 5 in a 7 pm ESPN broadcast with the ceremony virtual. The other finalists were Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, and Florida QB Kyle Trask. Named the MVP of the ACC Football Championship Game following Clemson’s 34-10 win over Notre Dame last Saturday, Lawrence has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns in nine games. He leads the ACC in total offense (329.3 yards per game), passing yards per game (305.9) and pass completion percentage (.692). Also recognized as the 2020 ACC Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year, Lawrence has rushed for an additional seven touchdowns this season, including a 34-yard run for a score in the ACC Championship Game. With a 34-1 career mark, the Cartersville, Georgia, native stands as the winningest starting quarterback in Clemson history and owns the best record by an FBS starting quarterback since Division I split in 1978.

Per the Heisman Trophy Trust, “The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity,” a description that encapsulates Lawrence’s prolific junior season in 2020 as well as his historic Clemson career. The finalist selection is additional recognition for a player that has served as one of the preeminent faces and voices of college football in recent years.

Deshaun Watson holds Clemson’s highest Heisman finish of second in 2016.