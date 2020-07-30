Throwback Thursday: 2003 Clemson vs. Scar 63-17 highlight video

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Check out today's Throwback Thursday video of Clemson's dominating 63-17 victory over their rival South Carolina back in 2003.

Video Description: On a late fall night in November 2003, the Clemson Tigers administered one of the most savage beatdowns in the history of the Palmetto Bowl series, as Charlie Whitehurst and Chad Jasmin turned Williams-Brice Stadium into their own personal Bojangles. When all the feathers had been plucked and all the chickens had been fried, the scoreboard read 63-17. Though the hometown scoreboard operator did his best to quickly turn out the lights on the latest Gamecock low point, generations of Clemson fans would nonetheless fondly remember the night the lights went out in Cola. As Lou Holtz marched up and down his sideline all night, powerless to stop the onslaught on both sides of the ball, a resurgent Tiger team continued an improbable run that would include 2 top 10 victories and 2 wins over different coaches with 200+ wins.