Tennessee has fired Jeremy Pruitt

by - Assoc. Editor - 2021 Jan 18, Mon 12:34
Good old Rocky Top is certainly rocky.

Tennessee has fired football head coach Jeremy Pruitt 'for cause' on Monday afternoon amid alleged NCAA violations, including improper recruiting practices.

Three months ago, Pruitt received an extension, and a raise on his contract ($4.2 million annually) that ran through Jan. 31, 2026.

In 2020, the Volunteers endured a lousy six-game losing streak that matched their longest skid since 1988.

Pruitt ends his three-year run with the Vols with a mediocre 16-19 overall record, including a winless 0-9 record against Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. That's pretty brutal.

Amazingly, Butch Jones remains the only Tennesee head coach to last more than three seasons since Phil Fulmer's firing as a head coach.

I guess the saying 'you don't know how good you have it until it's gone' is relevant here regarding their coaching blunders post-Fulmer.

Speaking of Fulmer, the athletic director is also on the way out as he will announce his retirement to let another athletic director pick the next coach.

Reportedly, former Clemson defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will be named the new interim coach.

