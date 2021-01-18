Tennessee has fired Jeremy Pruitt

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Good old Rocky Top is certainly rocky. Tennessee has fired football head coach Jeremy Pruitt 'for cause' on Monday afternoon amid alleged NCAA violations, including improper recruiting practices. Three months ago, Pruitt received an extension, and a raise on his contract ($4.2 million annually) that ran through Jan. 31, 2026. In 2020, the Volunteers endured a lousy six-game losing streak that matched their longest skid since 1988. Pruitt ends his three-year run with the Vols with a mediocre 16-19 overall record, including a winless 0-9 record against Alabama, Georgia, and Florida. That's pretty brutal. Amazingly, Butch Jones remains the only Tennesee head coach to last more than three seasons since Phil Fulmer's firing as a head coach.

I guess the saying 'you don't know how good you have it until it's gone' is relevant here regarding their coaching blunders post-Fulmer.

Speaking of Fulmer, the athletic director is also on the way out as he will announce his retirement to let another athletic director pick the next coach.

Reportedly, former Clemson defensive coordinator Kevin Steele will be named the new interim coach.

Tennessee owes Pruitt about $12.6 million on his contract. It is unclear if UT and Pruitt have reached a negotiated settlement on the money he is owed. UT hired a law firm, led by Michael Glazier, on Nov. 19 to help with the internal investigation — Jimmy Hyams (@JimmyHyams) January 18, 2021

You know things are bad when you sort of reflect with a fondness about the Butch Jones years that makes you feel a bit sick inside. #Vols — Mike Farrell (@rivalsmike) January 18, 2021

Breaking: Tennessee has fired head football coach Jeremy Pruitt after an investigation into potential recruiting violations in the program, sources told @ClowESPN and @Mark_Schlabach.



Additionally, athletic director Phillip Fulmer plans to retire, sources said. pic.twitter.com/EBIm4mRp8U — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2021