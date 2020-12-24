TV announcers for Clemson-Ohio State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 24, Thu 09:03
Kirk Herbstreit will be part of the television crew for Clemson-Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit will be part of the television crew for Clemson-Ohio State

No. 2 Clemson will face off against No. 3 Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day on ESPN.

Chris Fowler (broadcaster), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will call the television broadcast for ESPN.

Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones will have the game on ESPN Radio.

Clemson leads the all-time series 4-0.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
TV announcers for Clemson-Ohio State
TV announcers for Clemson-Ohio State
Virginia QB announces commitment to Clemson
Virginia QB announces commitment to Clemson
Dabo Swinney despised by Ohio State fans in online poll
Dabo Swinney despised by Ohio State fans in online poll
Post your comments!
Read all 8 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week