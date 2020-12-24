|
TV announcers for Clemson-Ohio State
|2020 Dec 24, Thu 09:03- -
No. 2 Clemson will face off against No. 3 Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl on New Year’s Day on ESPN.
Chris Fowler (broadcaster), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst), Maria Taylor (sideline), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline) will call the television broadcast for ESPN. Sean Kelley and Barrett Jones will have the game on ESPN Radio.
Clemson leads the all-time series 4-0.