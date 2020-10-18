Syracuse's top WR flips off television camera, status unknown for Clemson game
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, October 18, 2020 11:22 AM
Harris was not in a good mood losing to Liberty (Photo credit: Syracuse.com)

The Syracuse football program is in all kinds of turmoil after a 1-4 record to start the 2020 season. To make matters worse, they lost at home to Liberty 38-21 on Saturday.

To make matters even dire, their standout receiver Taj Harris was caught flipping off the television camera in the final minutes of the demoralizing loss.

Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack released the following statement on the obscene gesture.

“Taj Harris' gesture late in today’s game was inappropriate, unacceptable and in no way reflective of the standards we expect of our student-athletes," Wildhack said.

"His behavior will be addressed by the football program within the department of athletics.”

No word yet if Harris will be suspended for the game against No. 1 Clemson on Saturday afternoon (12 p.m.).

He currently leads the team with 26 receptions for 434 yards and four touchdowns.

