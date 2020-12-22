Sharpe named preseason first-team All-American
CLEMSON, S.C. - Sophomore Davis Sharpe (Dacula, Ga.) was named a preseason first-team All-American as the utility player by Collegiate Baseball on Tuesday. The third-year Clemson player has been in the weekend rotation since his first season as a Tiger in 2019 and has batted in the heart of the batting order as well.

In his two-year career, he is 8-5 with a 3.33 ERA and 104 strikeouts against 37 walks in 102.2 innings pitched over 19 appearances (18 starts). At the plate, he is hitting .276 with six doubles, seven homers, 28 RBIs, a .392 on-base percentage and four steals in 51 games.

Prior to the shortened 2020 season, Sharpe was a first-team freshman All-American in 2019 and a John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year finalist, the only freshman among the five finalists.

