Paul Finebaum compares Trevor Lawrence to Peyton Manning

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is now off on his journey to the NFL. ESPN personality Paul Finebaum heard the news that Lawrence announced for the NFL Draft this week and believes he compares closely to NFL great Peyton Manning. "I don't know what I can't get Peyton Manning out of my head, Max. But the reason I say that is I'd seen him (Lawrence) play many, many times on television. But two years ago, standing on the sidelines out at Santa Clara, seeing him up close for the first time, I saw that big guy out there, 6 foot 5 or 6 foot 6, and he looked like Peyton Manning just towering over the field, and he was playing Alabama. It wasn't like he was playing Wake Forest. And he just shredded them that night. It was one of the most embarrassing losses of Nick Saban's career." Lawrence threw for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the 44-16 title win over the Crimson Tide.

Finebaum is convinced that Lawrence is a 'can't miss prospect' at the pro level.

"And I just have seen him even though he's been great in college, he is the prototypical pro quarterback. I would like to know what more he'll have around him in Jacksonville. But that's just my gut feeling, and that's all you can do. It's easy to miss on college quarterbacks coming out. But I really do think Trevor Lawrence is as can't miss a quarterback as we have seen in a number of years, perhaps, many years."

Obviously, the leadership qualities are similar to Peyton Manning but Lawrence has better speed and athleticism that makes him much more of a dual-threat at the next level.

Lawrence threw for 3,153 yards with 24 touchdowns and only five picks this past season. He also added eight touchdown scores on the ground.