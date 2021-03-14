BREAKING

No. 18 Heels complete sweep, send Tigers to 6th-straight defeat
Clemson's losing streak extended to six games and 7-of-the-last-8 on the weekend. (Clemson athletics photo)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - No. 18 North Carolina scored five runs in the first inning on its way to a 5-3 victory over Clemson at Boshamer Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Tar Heels, who swept the series 3-0, improved to 10-4 overall and 6-3 in the ACC. The Tigers fell to 5-8 overall and 1-5 in ACC play.

Dylan Brewer blasted a two-run homer, his second of the year, in the top of the first inning, then the Tar Heels responded with five runs in the bottom of the first inning, keyed by Clemente Inclan's two-run homer and run-scoring doubles by Danny Serretti and Tomas Frick. The Tigers scored a run in the eighth inning on a bases-loaded walk by Brewer.

Tar Heel starter Max Alba (2-1) earned the win, as he allowed just two hits, both in the first inning, three runs and two walks with nine strikeouts in 7.2 innings pitched. Caden O'Brien pitched 1.1 innings to record his second save of the year. Tiger starter Carter Raffield (0-1) suffered the loss. For the second game in a row, the Clemson bullpen did not allow a run, as it pitched 12.1 scoreless innings over the last two contests.

The Tigers return home to face Georgia State on Tuesday at 6 p.m. on ACCNX.


