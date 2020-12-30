National Championship odds for Clemson basketball

They already have resume-building non-conference wins against Mississippi State, Alabama, Purdue, and Maryland.

Add Tuesday night's win against No. 18 Florida State to the mix, and it appears the Tigers can play with just about anyone.

BetOnline released their latest odds this week on the next college basketball champion, and Clemson has 66/1 odds.

Check out the full of odds below:

Odds to win 2021 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament:

Gonzaga 3/1