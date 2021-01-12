|
National Championship odds for 2021 CFB season
|2021 Jan 12, Tue 10:25- -
Alabama wrapped up another National title in their dominant 52-24 win over Ohio State on Monday night.
The Crimson Tide will likely be challenging for another crown next season as Vegas has already released their favorites for next season's title. At Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, Alabama has top odds at +300. Next up is Clemson at +400, followed by Ohio State and Oklahoma at +750 each. Other frontrunners include Georgia in the mix at +1200, followed by Notre Dame at +1500, Texas A&M at +1800, Florida at +2500, Texas at +2500, North Carolina at +3000, USC at +3000, LSU at +3000, and Cincinnati at +3000. All-time appearances in 7-year history of @CFBPlayoff
Alabama 6 (8-3, 3 titles)
Clemson 6 (6-4, 2 titles)
Ohio State 4 (3-3, 1 title)
Oklahoma 4 (0-4)
Notre Dame 2 (0-2)
LSU 1 (2-0, 1 title)
Georgia 1 (1-1)
Oregon 1 (1-1)
Florida St 1 (0-1)
Mich. St 1 (0-1)
Washington 1 (0-1)
The Crimson Tide will likely be challenging for another crown next season as Vegas has already released their favorites for next season's title.
At Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill, Alabama has top odds at +300.
Next up is Clemson at +400, followed by Ohio State and Oklahoma at +750 each.
Other frontrunners include Georgia in the mix at +1200, followed by Notre Dame at +1500, Texas A&M at +1800, Florida at +2500, Texas at +2500, North Carolina at +3000, USC at +3000, LSU at +3000, and Cincinnati at +3000.
All-time appearances in 7-year history of @CFBPlayoff