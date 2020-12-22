Latest National Championship, Heisman Trophy odds
BetOnline released their latest Vegas odds Monday on the upcoming CFB champion and the next Heisman Trophy winner.

Alabama has the best title odds at 4/7, followed by frontrunners Clemson (12/5, previously 13/5), Ohio State (5/1), and Notre Dame (14/1).

Alabama receiver Devonta Smith has top odds for the upcoming Heisman at 4/7, followed by his quarterback teammate Mac Jones (7/5), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (12/1, previously 14/1), Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (20/1), and Alabama running back Najee Harris (20/1).

Lawrence has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season.

Next up for Lawrence and the Tigers is a New Year's matchup with Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl.

