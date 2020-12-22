Latest National Championship, Heisman Trophy odds

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

BetOnline released their latest Vegas odds Monday on the upcoming CFB champion and the next Heisman Trophy winner. Alabama has the best title odds at 4/7, followed by frontrunners Clemson (12/5, previously 13/5), Ohio State (5/1), and Notre Dame (14/1). Alabama receiver Devonta Smith has top odds for the upcoming Heisman at 4/7, followed by his quarterback teammate Mac Jones (7/5), Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (12/1, previously 14/1), Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (20/1), and Alabama running back Najee Harris (20/1). Lawrence has thrown for 2,753 yards and 22 touchdowns and only four interceptions this season.

Next up for Lawrence and the Tigers is a New Year's matchup with Ohio State in the All-State Sugar Bowl.