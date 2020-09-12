LOOK: Dabo Swinney's family sends delicious gift to Jeff Scott

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Let them eat cake!

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen sent a congratulatory 'Go Bulls!' cake to Jeff Scott's family ahead of his first game as head coach for Saturday's game against The Citadel.

"I get asked a lot about Coach Swinney and what makes he and his wife (Kathleen) so special," Scott posted on social media. "It is because they are always thinking of others and looking for ways to serve others. Sara just sent me this picture of the USF cake that Coach Swinney and Mrs Kath had delivered today."

Really nice gesture by the Swinney family to realize what a special moment this week is for Scott's family.

Just in case you are wondering Swinney, my family also enjoys delicious cake, preferable chocolate. Just sayin'.

