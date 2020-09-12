BREAKING

LOOK: Dabo Swinney's family sends delicious gift to Jeff Scott
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, September 12, 2020 12:40 PM
This cake was probably very delicious
This cake was probably very delicious

Let them eat cake!

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and his wife Kathleen sent a congratulatory 'Go Bulls!' cake to Jeff Scott's family ahead of his first game as head coach for Saturday's game against The Citadel.

"I get asked a lot about Coach Swinney and what makes he and his wife (Kathleen) so special," Scott posted on social media. "It is because they are always thinking of others and looking for ways to serve others. Sara just sent me this picture of the USF cake that Coach Swinney and Mrs Kath had delivered today."

Really nice gesture by the Swinney family to realize what a special moment this week is for Scott's family.

Just in case you are wondering Swinney, my family also enjoys delicious cake, preferable chocolate. Just sayin'.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Jeff Scott
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson announces players out for Wake Forest game
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson unveils helmet stickers, jerseys for Wake Forest
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Clemson-Wake Forest kickoff time pushed back
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Jeff Scott News
Top Clemson News of the Week