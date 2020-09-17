LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #168 'Covington "Goat" McMillan'
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, September 17, 2020 8:57 AM

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Covington “Goat” McMillan

Position: TB

Years: 1928,29

Goat McMillan shown above running against South Carolina in the 1929 game where the Tigers won 21-14. McMillan would later serve as an assistant coach at Clemson for 24 years.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Deshaun Watson sued over 3 Instagram photos
Charlotte-UNC game canceled due to COVID-19, lack of OL
Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
