LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #168 'Covington "Goat" McMillan'

Mintaka's take: Today’s Tiger Lettermen: Covington “Goat” McMillan

Position: TB

Years: 1928,29

Goat McMillan shown above running against South Carolina in the 1929 game where the Tigers won 21-14. McMillan would later serve as an assistant coach at Clemson for 24 years.

