LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #166 'Ed McDaniel'

Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Ed McDaniel.

Position: LB

Years: 1988,89,90,91

McDanield was drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1992 NFL draft.

He went on to have had an impressive NFL career (1992-2001) with the Vikings registering 796 tackles, 19.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 15 forced fumbles.