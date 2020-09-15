LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #166 'Ed McDaniel'
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:46 AM

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Ed McDaniel.

Position: LB

Years: 1988,89,90,91

McDanield was drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1992 NFL draft.

He went on to have had an impressive NFL career (1992-2001) with the Vikings registering 796 tackles, 19.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 15 forced fumbles.

