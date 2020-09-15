|
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #166 'Ed McDaniel'
|Tuesday, September 15, 2020 10:46 AM- -
Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the historic photos on our website, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.
Mintaka's take: Today's Tiger Lettermen is Ed McDaniel.
Position: LB
Years: 1988,89,90,91
McDanield was drafted in the fifth round by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1992 NFL draft.
He went on to have had an impressive NFL career (1992-2001) with the Vikings registering 796 tackles, 19.5 sacks, four interceptions, and 15 forced fumbles.