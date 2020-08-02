LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #123 'Quad parking in 1940s'
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, August 2, 2020 9:46 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Great parking at the Quad in the late 40s.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photo. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #123 'Quad parking in 1940s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #123 'Quad parking in 1940s'
Danny Ford says college football is taking 'great gamble' playing this fall
Danny Ford says college football is taking 'great gamble' playing this fall
Rankings update: Late July commits have Clemson back in top tier
Rankings update: Late July commits have Clemson back in top tier
Post your comments!
Read all 6 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week