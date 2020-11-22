LISTEN: Fiery Dabo Swinney says cancellation was due to FSU’s admin not COVID

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly media teleconference on Sunday, and the majority of the discussion surrounded the postponement of Saturday's Clemson-FSU matchup.

Swinney was upset that the game was canceled after the No. 4 Tigers made the trip and followed all of the league's protocols.

"I'm incredibly disappointed we did not play, and I’m disappointed in the decision to not play," he said. We had one guy test positive on Friday, and so they canceled the game, even though all protocols were followed."

Swinney believes that Florida State basically forfeited the contest.

"This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. … To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

Check out the full audio of Sunday's media teleconference below: