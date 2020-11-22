LISTEN: Fiery Dabo Swinney says cancellation was due to FSU’s admin not COVID
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, November 22, 2020 6:55 PM
Swinney was upset about the postponement on Saturday
Swinney was upset about the postponement on Saturday

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly media teleconference on Sunday, and the majority of the discussion surrounded the postponement of Saturday's Clemson-FSU matchup.

Swinney was upset that the game was canceled after the No. 4 Tigers made the trip and followed all of the league's protocols.

"I'm incredibly disappointed we did not play, and I’m disappointed in the decision to not play," he said. We had one guy test positive on Friday, and so they canceled the game, even though all protocols were followed."

Swinney believes that Florida State basically forfeited the contest.

"This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. … To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

Check out the full audio of Sunday's media teleconference below:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
LISTEN: Fiery Dabo Swinney says cancellation was due to FSU’s admin not COVID
LISTEN: Fiery Dabo Swinney says cancellation was due to FSU’s admin not COVID
Clemson-Pitt game time, TV announced
Clemson-Pitt game time, TV announced
ESPN Playoff Predictor features Clemson outside top-4 most likely in
ESPN Playoff Predictor features Clemson outside top-4 most likely in
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week