Four scorers propel Tigers to victory over Cougars

Mt. Pleasant, S.C. - The Clemson women’s soccer team (8-4-0) returned to the pitch on Sunday morning, defeating College of Charleston (0-3-0) 4-1 to claim the sweep of the spring opening series. “Coming out the weekend scoring eight goals is what you want to see from your team,” said Head Coach Eddie Radwanski. “Overall, it was a great weekend with solid consistency and we are going to take these games to continue to get better.” College of Charleston struck first, taking a 1-0 lead in the sixth minute of the match. However, the high-scoring Clemson attack quickly found the equalizer as Caroline Conti knocked home a goalkeeper deflection inside the box in the 13th minute. Conti’s goal was her third in two games and sixth of the season. Just four minutes later, Charleston, S.C. native, Sami Meredith found her second of the season as she was able to connect on a cross sent in by Conti. Conti’s assist, giving her a game total of three points, moved her career points total to 19, ranking second among active players behind Renee Guion’s 20-point mark.

Holding the statistical advantage at half, the Tigers poured on the offense, netting two second half goals. Hal Hershfelt found her second of the season off a shot from the top of the box, giving enough movement in the ball to sneak under the crossbar and past the College of Charleston keeper. Maliah Morris joined Conti with three goals across two games, scoring the Tigers' final goal of the day off a close-range strike after taking the ball in from the top of the box.

“Playing these games is a test for us because there are things we are working on while trying to grow and get better - not just attacking-wise, but overall as a team,” said Radwanski. “Obviously there has been an emphasis on the attacking end, so to get this opportunity to play Furman in an exhibition and two games against College of Charleston is critical to our development.”

Clemson’s focus shifts as they prepare for three straight home games across March and early April versus Auburn, Georgia, and Alabama. The match against Auburn is set for Saturday, March 6 at 2 p.m.