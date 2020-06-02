Former Tiger leads cleanup crew after Tampa Bay protests

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Leadership is shining bright with one former 'WRU' member. Former Tiger Ray Ray McCloud III and his brother South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud helped assemble a cleanup crew Sunday in Tampa. Ray Ray posted the following message about the protests on social media to get some help with the cleanup. "I understand and feel the pain, hurt, and frustration. I don't at all condone violence and looting. I do understand the feeling of helplessness and wanting to lash out, but in my opinion, there are other ways to express those feelings without tearing up and destroying our beautiful city. Therefore, I'm assembling a cleanup crew to help clean up our city and keep it beautiful." The cleanup crew consisted of the brothers with their young sister, Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, Bengals receiver Auden Tate, former Hillsborough County football players, and other locals, as they helped clean up a portion of Tampa including a burnt down Champs Sports store after Saturday's protest.

Former Blake High School and Sickles High School athletes and current NFL players @rodgers_isaiah and @RMIII_34 helped assemble a clean-up crew to help clean the city of Tampa https://t.co/LcnJz0EWip pic.twitter.com/VjmddrMQfV — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 31, 2020

The McCloud brothers, @Jordan_McCloud3 and @RMIII_34, also wanted to set an example for their younger sister. She was with them at the store collecting *small* pieces of debris.



Their advice to her -- "just love everybody and treat everybody the same" -- BEAUTIFUL pic.twitter.com/99Nl84NvYa — Gabrielle Shirley (@WFLAGabrielle) June 2, 2020

A wonderful act of service.



Tampa area football players — including Bengals WR Auden Tate, Bills WR Ray-Ray McCloud, Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers, USF QB Jordan McCloud — lead cleanup efforts on Fowler Ave after last night’s looting

pic.twitter.com/5zVOCKYpNA — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) June 1, 2020

McCloud brothers @RMIII_34 and @Jordan_McCloud3 wanted to change the narrative with their clean-up efforts in Tampa: "There is good stuff going on."



"Obviously, it's sad what happened and what's going on, but while we were doing it we had smiles on our faces." pic.twitter.com/8OadQUu6qF — Grace Remington (@GraceRemiWTSP) June 1, 2020