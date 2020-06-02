Former Tiger leads cleanup crew after Tampa Bay protests
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, June 2, 2020 12:13 PM
Leadership is shining bright with one former 'WRU' member.

Former Tiger Ray Ray McCloud III and his brother South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud helped assemble a cleanup crew Sunday in Tampa.

Ray Ray posted the following message about the protests on social media to get some help with the cleanup.

"I understand and feel the pain, hurt, and frustration. I don't at all condone violence and looting. I do understand the feeling of helplessness and wanting to lash out, but in my opinion, there are other ways to express those feelings without tearing up and destroying our beautiful city. Therefore, I'm assembling a cleanup crew to help clean up our city and keep it beautiful."

The cleanup crew consisted of the brothers with their young sister, Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers, Bengals receiver Auden Tate, former Hillsborough County football players, and other locals, as they helped clean up a portion of Tampa including a burnt down Champs Sports store after Saturday's protest.

