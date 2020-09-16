Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney

Haters gonna hate.

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith apparently thinks that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is terrified that the Big Ten is starting up football again for the 2020 football season.

Smith posted a random gif of Dabo Swinney with the caption "When Dabo turned on the TV this morning..." that missed the mark regarding a troll job.

Obviously, Ohio State is a solid team but I doubt Swinney is staying up late at night worrying about the Buckeyes or about a former assistant coach turned podcaster.

Clemson is currently 4-0 lifetime against Ohio State.

Smith was fired from Ohio State in July 2018 after a domestic abuse case.