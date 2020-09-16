Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, September 16, 2020 4:01 PM
Dabo Swinney hopes to be smiling after the 2020 season
Dabo Swinney hopes to be smiling after the 2020 season

Haters gonna hate.

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith apparently thinks that Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is terrified that the Big Ten is starting up football again for the 2020 football season.

Smith posted a random gif of Dabo Swinney with the caption "When Dabo turned on the TV this morning..." that missed the mark regarding a troll job.

Obviously, Ohio State is a solid team but I doubt Swinney is staying up late at night worrying about the Buckeyes or about a former assistant coach turned podcaster.

Clemson is currently 4-0 lifetime against Ohio State.

Smith was fired from Ohio State in July 2018 after a domestic abuse case.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
Big Ten announces return of football in late October
Big Ten announces return of football in late October
WATCH: TigerNet previews new Clemson gameday stadium experience
WATCH: TigerNet previews new Clemson gameday stadium experience
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 59) Author
spacer TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 TigerNet News
spacer This will be in the locker room...
 nctigs
spacer I wouldn’t waste the ink or paper.***
 Francis Marion®
spacer You mean like the o-31-0?
 7173TIGER®
spacer Re: This will be in the locker room...
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Here's to you O310 State !!!***
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 irmotig®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 finns13
spacer Dabo is definitely not losing sleep over O-n-fourhio State.***
 CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 jastroud1993
spacer You just can't fix STOOPID!!!!!***
 tigerteez
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 TexasTiger80
spacer Preach Tex
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 TexasTiger80
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 RickyC78
spacer Ohio State can't even beat the Lamecocks***
 p6fuller
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 breeze89
spacer If there's a team that doesn't have a leg to stand on with
 acevans®
spacer Re: If there's a team that doesn't have a leg to stand on with
 C608
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 Noonan®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 Mogambu®
spacer I believe this is a gif of us winning a football game.
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 CU_Kobe_24®
spacer Eleven Warriors and Ryan's coming...
 dark side of the moo®
spacer Funny. What he’s getting at is quite literally OSU’s actual reaction last
 tiger_swimmer®
spacer Hey Zack, Dabo has no time for TV
 dsgriff®
spacer Smith has mental health issues...
 CU51996
spacer He has a podcast? What's it called? Upside my Wife's Head?
 CM Shack
spacer Re: Smith has mental health issues...
 74TIGER
spacer So That Wife-Beating Scum Bag is Taking Little Jabs at Dabo
 morbidtiger®
spacer I honestly can't believe that tard is still on twitter***
 CM Shack
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 Mogambu®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 Southeasterntiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 Southeasterntiger
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 Whitehurst74
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 Whitehurst74
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 ash4trek
spacer Guess he's got time with his restraining orders cleared up***
 TGRRAG®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Ha! We ain’t skeert! Go Tigers!***
 Tiger Nana®
spacer Ha! We ain’t skeert! Go Tigers!***
 Tiger Nana®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 FamilyofOrange
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 FamilyofOrange
spacer Speaking of irony
 TigerJS®
spacer Is OSU going to be televised on NBC this season?
 TigerHawk76®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 HillBillyTiger
spacer LOL
 TigerStripe
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 donb
spacer My post was removed!!!!
 MyfavOrange®
spacer when was it when Ohio State beat Clemson last!
 M2
spacer when was it when Ohio State beat Clemson last!
 M2
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 RunJumpCatch®
spacer Dumb @$$...
 Knuck®
spacer Re: TNET: Former OSU assistant coach with weak attempt at trolling Dabo Swinney
 Owen Forr
spacer So a video of Dabo relieved and happy?
 El Tigre 1
spacer Minnesota in 1985. Is there any other time Clemson has lost
 Swarley
Read all 59 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week