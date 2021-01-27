Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
by - 2021 Jan 27, Wed 19:16
Eason worked Clemson camps in the past.
Eason worked Clemson camps in the past.

Former Clemson defensive lineman Nick Eason was announced as the new defensive line coach for the Auburn Tigers on Wednesday.

"Nick is a hire we are extremely excited about as he has coached and played at the highest level," Auburn coach Bryan Harsin said in a news release. "After a 10-year NFL career, he moved right into coaching and quickly became an NFL position coach within two years. That's something that doesn't happen every day and speaks volumes for his coaching and connection ability. As we got to know Nick better through this process, the football part of it became very apparent as he is a great teacher. But what stands out about Nick, in addition, is his personality, professionalism and an ability to form a relationship with people very quickly."

Eason has coached in the NFL primarily since his pro career wrapped up in 2012.

He started with the Cleveland Browns (2013) before moving on to the Tennessee Titans (2014-17) and most recently was with the Cincinnati Bengals (2019-20).

Eason played in the NFL from 2003-2012 with stops in Denver, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Arizona.

In 2008, he earned his master's degree in human resources. Eason played in 47 games with 35 starts for Clemson's Tigers and recorded 15 sacks and 30 tackles for losses. A two-time team captain his junior and senior seasons, he earned first-team All-ACC honors as a senior defensive tackle.

Comment on this story
Print   
Tags: Nick Eason
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers
Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers
Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
Tennessee hires Josh Heupel
Tennessee hires Josh Heupel
Post your comments!
Read all 3 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week