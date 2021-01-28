Former Clemson WR signs with CFL team
by - 2021 Jan 28, Thu 16:40
Scott has had a few NFL chances so far. (USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)
Scott has had a few NFL chances so far. (USA TODAY Sports-Kirby Lee)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League have signed former Clemson wide receiver Artavis Scott.

Scott (5’11-195lbs) joins the Roughriders after signing with the Los Angeles Chargers as an undrafted free agent following the 2017 NFL Draft. Scott spent the better part of three seasons with the Chargers, primarily on the practice roster before moving on to the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. Most recently, Scott was on the Houston Texans’ practice roster.

Scott was a standout receiver for the Clemson Tigers, earning All-ACC receiver honors in all three of his collegiate seasons. He finished his career with the most receptions in program history (245) for 2,458 yards (10.0 avg.) and 19 touchdowns (fifth in Clemson history) over 43 games.

Scott is a third former Clemson wide receiver announced to join a CFL team this month, along with Charone Peake (also with the Roughriders) and Martavis Bryant (Toronto).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers
Clemson AD comments on Tony Elliott and his future with Tigers
Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
Former Clemson lineman hired as Auburn assistant
Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
Report: Deshaun Watson has officially requested a trade from Texans
Post your comments!
Read all 1 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week