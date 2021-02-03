Former Clemson TE waived by Broncos

Leggett was on the Broncos practice squad since November.

The Jets picked him in the fifth round (#150 overall) in the 2017 NFL draft, and after some injury issues, Leggett finished his Jets career with 14 catches for 114 yards and a TD through the 2018 season.

He was a two-time Mackey Award finalist and finished his Clemson career with 112 receptions for 1,598 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2,372 snaps over 51 games (38 starts). The playmaker finished up as the leader in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns by a tight end.