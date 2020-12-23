Former Clemson QB transferring to App State
by - Assoc. Editor - 2020 Dec 23, Wed 12:50
Former Clemson and mostly recently Duke quarterback Chase Brice has decided to transfer to Appalachian State.

"Thankful for this opportunity!!" Brice said on social media about the move.

Brice completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 2,170 yards with 10 passing touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 11 games this past season (2-9 team record).

In 2019 with the Tigers, Brice completed 58.8 percent of his passes for 581 yards with four touchdowns and only one interception.

In 25 career games with the Tigers, he completed 82-of-136 (.603) passes for 1,023 yards with nine touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing 30 times for 187 yards (6.23) and one score.

He will always be remembered after rallying the Tigers to victory when Trevor Lawrence went down to injury in the 2018 Syracuse game.

