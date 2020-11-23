FSU’s Norvell responds to Swinney’s comments that game wasn't postponed for COVID

Calling Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney upset would have been an understatement during Sunday night's media teleconference.

Swinney was extremely disappointed that his No. 4 ranked team didn't get the opportunity to play Florida State after traveling down to Tallahassee this weekend.

"I'm incredibly disappointed we did not play, and I’m disappointed in the decision to not play," he said. "We had one guy test positive on Friday, and so they canceled the game, even though all protocols were followed."

"This game was not canceled because of COVID. COVID was just an excuse to cancel the game. … To me, the Florida State administration forfeited the game."

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell was asked during his Tuesday media availability if COVID-19 was why the game with Clemson was postponed.

"Absolutely. This decision was made by medical advisors," he said. "Professionals. They received the information Friday night from Clemson, and there was concern with the experiences throughout the week. That was a decision medical advisors made."

Norvell believes you have to listen to the medical experts.

“Everyone here was excited and wanted the opportunity to compete. the protocols that are in place to ensure the health and well-being of our athletes, we don't take lightly. Football coaches are not doctors. Some of us might think that we are, but there’s a reason why those advisors are able to make the decisions from the information that is provided.”

Norvell is focused on his team instead of another coaches' take.

“I’m not concerned about what any other coach says or thinks,” he said. “I’m focused on what we’re doing here.”

The first-year FSU coach added that it was an unfortunate situation.

“It’s unfortunate to everybody that the game was postponed,” he said. “Nobody wanted this.”

He will help out financially if Clemson can travel again to Florida State.

"I know that there’s a lot of things that are being said when it comes to financial (issues). If contributions need to be made, then I’ll sign up to make one."

The Clemson-Florida State rivalry hasn't had much attention in recent years because of Clemson's dominance but things should get interesting again whenever they eventually play.