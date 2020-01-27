Deshaun Watson gifts Super Bowl tickets to Army vet

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is gifting two Super Bowl tickets to a military veteran named Roger Miranda from Texas. Watson announced the news on his Twitter account on Monday. "Thankful for people like @roger__miranda - a career Army officer - who continues to serve his country by helping troops transition to civilian life," he posted. "Thanks @USAA & @the_USO for teaming-up with me to provide this soldier 2 tix to #SBLIV. Much deserved." #SaluteToService Lieutenant Colonel Miranda has served the military for the last 22 years and plans to take his wife to the game with him. Smart man. “With 22 years of military service to his name including multiple overseas deployments, Lieutenant Colonel Miranda is an extraordinary example of what it means to be Army Strong,” Watson said via a press release. “I am honored to partner with USAA and the USO to award LTC Roger Miranda and his wife Crystal with this trip to Super Bowl LIV in Miami in recognition of his service to our country.” Thankful for people like @roger__miranda - a career Army officer - who continues to serve his country by helping troops transition to civilian life. Thanks @USAA & @the_USO for teaming-up with me to provide this soldier 2 tix to #SBLIV. Much deserved. #SaluteToService pic.twitter.com/bosPbGIbsg — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) January 27, 2020