DeAndre Hopkins says he is the best receiver in the NFL
Talent combined with confidence is a huge ingredient for player success in the NFL.
Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins has the swagger to believe he is the best receiver in the NFL. 'Nuk' has the third-most receiving yards in the NFL since 2017 behind only standouts Julio Jones and Michael Thomas. "I definitely think I'm the best (receiver)," Hopkins said Thursday on ESPN's Jalen & Jacoby Show. "I know I'm the best. Mike's my boy. I love Michael [Thomas], but he knows if I had Drew Brees my whole career what these numbers would be. Julio Jones knows if I had Matt Ryan my whole career. That's my boy. I trained with Julio, too. He knows what these numbers would be. Hopkins is a little envious of the quarterbacks that the other two star receivers have had their entire careers.
Regardless of his past quarterback situation (10 different NFL QBs have thrown a pass to him), Hopkins puts in the work to produce on the gridiron.
"Those guys are definitely blessed to be in a position where, their whole career, they had a Pro Bowl quarterback -- quarterback that they spent multiple seasons with. But I don't complain. I don't make excuses. I go out there and work."
Hopkins is excited about the opportunity in the pass-happy Cardinals offense with Kyler Murray in 2020 and beyond.
"Going into this situation with a guy, a young quarterback, that I know is gonna be my quarterback for the future, is great," Hopkins said. "We're able to build chemistry, and hopefully, I'm able to play more than three seasons with a quarterback. I don't think I've done that yet. So, I'm excited just to see how I'll be able to play with a consistent quarterback."
In 2019, Hopkins finished the season with 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns.
