Dabo Swinney updates Xavier Thomas status

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Monday on a media Zoom conference that Clemson defensive end Xavier Thomas was out of the ACC Championship Game for "protocol." Swinney added that, like with all COVID-19 protocol (contact-tracing or otherwise) or injury-related issues, he will not give definitive word on his status until Friday before the Sugar Bowl matchup with No. 3 Ohio State (8:45 p.m. ET/ESPN). Thomas originally was redshirting this season after having COVID-19 and other sickness that set him back before the waiver on the season for all athletes. He missed the first three games and had played in the seven contests leading up to the ACC Championship, contributing 11 tackles (4 for loss) with 3.5 sacks.